A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to arrive in Pakistan to scrutinise the judicial and regulatory system as part of its ongoing $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), aimed at addressing governance and corruption vulnerabilities. While the IMF is typically associated with macroeconomic conditions—such as reducing government subsidies and increasing taxes to ensure loan repayment—such deep involvement in governance is far less common. This level of engagement suggests that the Fund sees systemic governance reforms as essential to placing Pakistan on a stable economic trajectory. While these measures are necessary for Pakistan to secure funding and avoid default, the extent of foreign oversight by an internationally aligned institution—one that can dictate policy changes or withhold funds—raises serious concerns about national autonomy.

The IMF team is set to engage with multiple key institutions, including the finance division, the Federal Board of Revenue, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Law and Justice, along with the broader judicial system. This raises a fundamental question: why should unelected officials—aligned with an organisation funded largely by Western economies—be granted such an intrusive role in Pakistan’s governance? While Pakistan remains a sovereign state, the reality of IMF oversight makes it difficult to claim full control over national decision-making. Regardless of any immediate economic benefits, Pakistan cannot continue viewing the IMF—or, for that matter, the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, or even friendly nations like China and Saudi Arabia—as a source of easy credit in times of crisis. So long as this dependency persists, true sovereignty will remain out of reach.

The ultimate goal must be clear: repay these loans and reclaim full control over national policy. A truly sovereign nation should not be subject to external dictates from foreign, unelected officials.