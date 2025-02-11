Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan for high-level talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will undertake a two-day visit to Pakistan from Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and corporate leaders.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the highest decision-making forum guiding bilateral relations. The session will conclude with the signing of a Joint Declaration and multiple agreements and MoUs. The two leaders will also address a joint press briefing.

President Erdogan will hold bilateral meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. Additionally, he and PM Shehbaz will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, aimed at boosting trade and investment ties between the two nations.

The HLSCC oversees cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, finance, energy, defence, agriculture, IT, health, and education. The last session was held in Islamabad in February 2020.

Pakistan and Turkiye share deep historic and fraternal ties, and this visit is expected to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.