Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan for high-level talks

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan for high-level talks
Web Desk
2:24 PM | February 11, 2025
National

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will undertake a two-day visit to Pakistan from Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and corporate leaders.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the highest decision-making forum guiding bilateral relations. The session will conclude with the signing of a Joint Declaration and multiple agreements and MoUs. The two leaders will also address a joint press briefing.

President Erdogan will hold bilateral meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. Additionally, he and PM Shehbaz will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, aimed at boosting trade and investment ties between the two nations.

The HLSCC oversees cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, finance, energy, defence, agriculture, IT, health, and education. The last session was held in Islamabad in February 2020.

AIOU launches 15-day training workshop for authors

Pakistan and Turkiye share deep historic and fraternal ties, and this visit is expected to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1739262403.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025