Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Turkish stock exchange up at open

February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISTANBUL  -  Türkiye’s benchmark stock index opened Monday at 9,962.07 points, up 0.1 percent or 10.41 points from the previous close. On Friday, the BIST 100 rose 1.11 percent to 9,951.65 points, with a daily transaction volume of 103 billion Turkish liras ($2.86 billion). As of 10.10am local time (0710GMT), exchange rates stood at 36.0275 liras to the US dollar, 37.2260 to the euro, and 44.7185 to the British pound. The price of an ounce of gold was $2,887.70, while Brent crude oil was trading at $75 per barrel.

