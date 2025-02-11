Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Two killed, one injured  in Batapur gun attack

STAFF REPORT
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - At least two persons were shot dead and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Batapur area on Monday. According to police sources, two groups opened fire on each other to settle land dispute near Batapur area of Lahore. As a result of firing, two persons died on the spot while another sustained injuries in the same incident.

Those killed in the firing incident identified as Saif Aslam and Arsalan. The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Further investigation was underway.

