‘We will bounce back’, Naseem backs bowlers after New Zealand loss

LAHORE - Pakistan’s young bowling sensation Naseem Shah has expressed optimism about the national team’s prospects ahead of their crucial tri-nation ODI series match against South Africa, set to take place at National Bank Stadium tomorrow (Wednesday). Speaking to the media during the team’s training session at the newly renovated venue, Naseem acknowledged that Pakistan’s bowling unit failed to execute their plans effectively in the opening match against New Zealand. However, he remains hopeful that the bowlers will bounce back strongly in the upcoming encounter. “As a fast bowler, you cannot afford to think negatively after just one match,” said Naseem. “In our last two series in Australia and South Africa, our fast bowlers delivered exceptional performances, so I have no doubt that we will regroup and come back stronger.” He further admitted that their execution in the first game was not up to the mark but emphasized the importance of learning from setbacks.”We understand that our performance in the last match was below expectations, but cricket is all about learning and adapting. I have full faith in our bowling attack, and we are determined to rectify our mistakes and give our best in the coming games,” he added. Pakistan endured a tough start to their tri-nation series campaign, suffering a 78-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening fixture. Now they have to beat South Africa in the third match of the Tri-Nation Series at any cost to reach the final. When asked about the squad composition for the tri-nation series and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the pacer backed the team, saying that all selected players have the potential to bring glory to Pakistan.”As players, our focus is always on the positives. I believe each member of this squad has the capability to perform at the highest level and help Pakistan win important tournaments,” he remarked.