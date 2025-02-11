Workers’ remittances surge 25.2pc in Jan

ISLAMABAD - Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3 billion in January 2025, reflecting a of 25.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), cumulatively, remittances for the first seven months of FY2025 (Jul-Jan) have increased to $20.8 billion as compared to $15.8 billion in the same period of the last year, up by 31.7 percent. Saudi Arabia remained the top contributor, with remittance inflows reaching $728.3 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $621.7 million. The United Kingdom and the United States also saw significant contributions, recording $443.6 million and $298.5 million, respectively.

According to the latest report of Ministry of Finance, during FY2024, a combination of strong remittance inflows and significant export growth contributed to contained current account deficit significantly. Remittances played a crucial role in offsetting the trade and primary income deficits, supporting the overall external balance. Additionally, improved financial inflows, the successful completion of the IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), and bilateral financial assistance led to a buildup in foreign exchange reserves, contributing to external sector stability. This positive momentum extended into H1-FY2025, as the external position strengthened further, underpinned by a current account surplus, a rise in FDI inflows, and timely disbursement under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF). These developments indicate an improving economic outlook, although challenges related to balancing trade dynamics remain. Remittances witnessed an impressive growth of 32.8 percent to reach $17.8 billion during H1-FY2025 compared to the same period in FY2024. This significant increase was fueled by multiple factors, including increased migration, exchange rate stability, and targeted government incentives. Saudi Arabia maintained its position as the largest source of remittances, contributing 24.8 percent with $4.4 billion, a 36 percent rise. The UAE followed with $3.6 billion, showing a substantial 54 percent increase, particularly boosted by Dubai’s remarkable 61.8 percent growth to $2.8 billion.

Other significant contributors included the UK and the US with 32.7 and 12.5 percent, respectively. The EU collectively added $2.1 billion, growing by 26.0 percent, with standout contributions from Italy, Spain, and Germany.