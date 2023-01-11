Share:

LAHORE - The formal inauguration ceremony of 11th Dr Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship held at Modern Club Karachi. Dr Nadeem Asif, Seniors Director KMC Health Services, was the chief guest while Ms. Nayyer Kamal of Dr Essa Lab was guest of honor. Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Vice President Pakistan Tennis Federation, thanked the sponsors for sponsoring this prestigious annual feature since last 11 years.Ms. Nayyar Kamal announced to continue to support this healthy activity for youth of the country. Other notables present on the occasion were Rashid Malik (Davis Cupper), AltafHussain,Aqeel Khan, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot,M Aslam Khan,Ghulam Muhammad Khan (KBBA), Muhammad Saeed, Shahbaz Ali Baig, Saadia Sheikh, Raisa Ashfaq, Qudsia Raja, Afshan Shabbar, Shagufta Samadani, SarwarHussain, Muhammad Zia, Zafar Hasan, M Saeed, Naseem Bukhari, Ishrat Zehra, Saddam and others. Ahsan Ahmed of CTA beat Taimoor Ansari of Ace Academy 6-3, 6-4 in U-16 singles second round. Fida Hussain emerged victorious in the final of wheelchair men’s singles event beating Imran Siddiqui in final 6-3. In men’s singles pre-quarters, Noor-e-Mustafa beat Zia Dost Muhammad 6-0, 6-0 and M Ali beat Mustafa Tariq 6-2, 6-1.