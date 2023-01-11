Share:

LAHORE - A mega project 500 kV Lahore North grid station of National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) will be completed by March 2024 with an estimated cost of Rs 24.7 billion.

The project was being construct­ed by utilizing the loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB), official sources told APP here. The comple­tion would take 630 days and would further improve the reliability of the NTDC, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) system networks, they said.