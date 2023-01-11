Share:

syeda ishrat - Fatima an eleven-year-old girl had been raped — twice — in her northwest washington neighbourhood, as reported in the Washington Post on March 12, 2015. We see such headlines and crime reports through rapid reach, easy access, and increasing media influence. But, we seldom question ourselves or the media reporters about the basic understanding of crime. We rarely ask about the phenomenon of the formation and growth of societies. readers do not find the reason or look into the issues’ root causes. Many of us, including social scientists and criminologists, believe the classical sociology school is irrelevant or has lost its value in contemporary globalised communities. However, the basics remain almost the same; other variables change depending on the economy, community construct and social structure, etc. Taking into context the crime report outlook of Islamabad, the verified statistics reported around 1831 crimes against the person, including murder, attempted murder, caused harm/ injury, kidnapping, and rape, were reported in 2022. while in the category of crime against property, almost 7185 cases were reported in the year 2022. Overall there is an increase in reported crime as compared to the year 2021, which is justified considering changing economic and social issues of the country. police managers and policymakers will analyse criminal incidents from spatial, temporal, geographical, and demographic lenses. However, focusing on one factor and justifying it through a couple of classical schools of thought of criminology would be more convenient and easier to reach an effective and focused crime analysis in the capital. The social disorganisation theory suggests that due to growing industrialisation, development, mobility/ migration (due to conflict, natural calamities, in search of labour or opportunities, education, etc.), the natural and interwoven social fabric becomes loose and starts to disintegrate. As a result, deviant behaviour and crime rate increases. Considering the elements of this theory, presented initially by Clifford Shaw and Henry McKay in 1947, which other sociologists have later improvised, can be aptly applied to the current conditions of islamabad Capital Territory as a case study. The social disorganisation theory, in this regard, talks about the impact of the location of the crime and social disorganisation on offense rather than focusing on the varieties of people-centric characteristics such as psychological, biological, and early childhood exposure and experiences and the result of familial environment and parenting. it is more eco-centric. In addition, other sociologists and experts opine that additional factors that play a role in social disorganisation include the informal control mechanism, social bonding, political economy, the surrounding culture, etc. However, in a contemporary context, while discussing the theory in the case of Islamabad with some experts, they suggested the impact of surveillance in a more posh neighbourhood or elite gated communities, where social bonding and ecological factors might be non-existent. Still, there’s a robust mechanism of hi-tech surveillance through the installation of cameras and private and trained security officers who have better control over that restricted locality of the country. Contrarily, taking in view the sub-urban area of Islamabad, more congested developed sectors and some specific areas where most of the spaces are rented out to people from different walks of life are at more risk as compared to the places where people have installed a sophisticated technology to carry out 24/7 surveillance. However, the core idea of applicability in the capital is relevant because islamabad as a city fulfils the prerequisites as a small but diverse urban center where people reside as diplomats, corporates, highest ranked government and private officials along with a good percentage of labour community that is living since the 1960s, workers, students, small business people, property dealers and some drug mafia operative to satisfy the demand of the deviant youth is also residing in different areas of islamabad. In this mixed setting, with no dominant group, caste, or ethnicity which can be identified, islamabad has its own distinct culture, mixed economy, distinct types and levels of crimes, and distinct taste in deviant activities. all this can be attributed to one causation, “the loss or absence of social bonding and societal human-based surveillance mechanism.” In the past, people in communities were known to each other, and people, or at least the leaders of the council, would keep a check on the new settlers. new settlers would be formally introduced in religious places, social gatherings, or community centers, and interrogated about their background, reasons for moving into the specific community, and professions. But, with the growing influence of technology and pseudo-societal structures, most residents have passed over the idea of collective security through communal and societal codes of ethics and bonding. In recent days in Islamabad, police department has repeatedly stressed registering the details of the tenants with the police stations, even if they are staying for a short time. The details of the workers and house help are also necessitated by islamabad Capital police to be regularly registered with the nearby police station. Similarly, there is also surveillance of people staying in hotels and guest houses. all these efforts are more on getting data and using that in reactive mode in case anything wrong or worrisome happens so police can track the individuals and their harbours. But the element of social integration and knowing about each other remains absent, which provides room for miscreants and criminals to hide within dense communities by passing the police mechanisms to know their society. although islamabad police have started registering crime freely and sharing data with the media, the analysis of criminal and deviant behaviours is still missing. it is not only the job of the police but also the sociologists and criminologists in the academic sphere. They must use this data and explore the whys, wherefores, and root causes of crime in the capital. where this investigation is essential, it is also paramount to create avenues of social integration and programs to know the society and rapid shifts in social features. in addition to that, the other outlets such as airbnb and informal dealings of property workers, who provide a temporary stay on a dayto-day basis, should also be supervised by the police or other authorised networks to ensure a robust and comprehensive database of the inflow and outflow of the people, their purpose and the role they have played either in the organisation or disorganisation of the capital or the islamabad Capital Territory. it is imperative to analyse the more visible afghan nationals living in the capital and to integrate them as productive members and workforce in the communal structure. Besides purging the illegal migration in the capital, Capital development authority can play a vital role in ensuring the transfer of houses with due diligence rather than playing in the hands of dummy investors.