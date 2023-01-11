Share:

LARKANA - Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Rabia Siyal visited flour selling centers here on Tuesday and instructed the owners to sell wheat flour at government rates so that poor people could be benefited or else, she warned, strict legal action would be taken against the defaulters.

Five centers have been established by the government at various points of the city whereas one center has each been established at Dokri, Bakrani and Ratodero. A 10kg flour bag was sold at Rs650 at the Center for poverty-stricken people which means Rs2600 for 40 kg which was being sold in the open market at Rs4700 per 38 kg bag and those people who were buying a bag previously for their home consumption were purchasing half of the bag due to unprecedented inflation which has broken all previous records.

She said that flour shortage is not only in Larkana but throughout Pakistan but they are trying to supply flour at cheaper government rates to the lowermiddle class people through stalls. She claimed that the flour quota for Larkana would soon be increased.

On the other hand, Larkana’s assistant commissioner, Shahida Perveen, also paid a surprise visit and took action at Fish Market against vegetable, fish and essential commodities shopkeepers, vendors and profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs5000 on pushcart vendors selling vegetables, Rs4000 on fishermen, Rs8000 on shopkeepers and Rs1000 on milk and yogurt sellers who were selling their commodities on exorbitant prices.