LAHORE - In order to achieve the production targets from the next cotton crop, all the stakeholders will have to work on a comprehensive strategy keeping in view the climate changes. The cultivation of the next cotton crop should be ensured on maximum area and new technology of cotton should be promoted. These views were expressed by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar while presiding over the meeting held in Lahore for the implementation of plan for the upcoming cotton crop. On this occasion,

Agriculture Extension Director General (DG) Dr Anjum Ali gave a briefing and told the secretary agriculture that due to the efforts of the Agriculture Department, during the year 2021-22, the area under cultivation of cotton increased by 16 percent compared to last year, but due to floods in South Punjab, 234,000 acres of cotton were damaged and the production decreased.

Apart from this, due to ongoing climatic changes in the province and due to non-cultivation of approved varieties of seeds, there has been a decrease in production. On this occasion, the secretary said that the emphasis should be on timely sowing of the next cotton crop.

Special attention should be paid to cotton crop’s availability of seeds of improved varieties and coordinate with Irrigation Department for availability of canal water for cotton (especially in the months of April-May in Bahawalpur division). At the tehsil level, the nutrient requirements of cotton plants should be completed by February 2023, and soil analysis should be prioritised in cotton areas, along with modern machinery and subsidies on phosphorous and potash fertilizers.

Agriculture Extension DG Dr Anjum Ali, Agriculture Research DG Muhammad Nawaz Khan Maikan, PARAB Chief Executive Dr Abid Mehmood and other senior officers participated in the meeting.