Share:

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar made a startling claim on Wednesday that the aid pledged to Pakistan at the Geneva conference consisted of 80 per cent loans.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said only the loans were renamed as aid at the Geneva conference and they would be given the way the new money was coming from ( mentioning the talks between Pak and IMF ).

He said it would take several years for the billions pledged at the conference while mentioning the economic policy of the federal gocernment was not on the right track.