ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the bail of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in NAB reference. a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the bail petition of Jakhrani. Additional Prosecutor NAB said that the bureau had not opposed the interim bail petition of the petitioner as the reference was worth less than Rs500 million. After listening arguments, the court accepted the bail of accused. The court noted that the petitioner had assured that he would become the part of trial process. The court said that it hoped that the concerned court would increase the pace of trial and it would be concluded within two months. Meanwhile, a woman witness Madeha Malik said that this reference was prepared on the directives of the top court. She said that her statement had been recorded by the trial court but she was being threatened. The chief justice asked the woman to approach the police if she had some threats. She could also file a separate case if she had other issue, he added.