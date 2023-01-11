Share:

Rawalpindi - The anti narcotics Force (anF) has arrested 26 suspected smugglers on charges of trafficking drugs, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Tuesday. The suspected smugglers were held by anF during a special operation against drug mafia, he added. ANF seized 1011.977 kg narcotics, 15 bottles of liquors and 122 beer canes value of which is said to be 18.42 million US dollars. during operation, 10 vehicles were also impounded, he mentioned. According to details, the arrested persons include a woman and an afghan national. The seized drugs comprised 14.896 kg heroin, 831.726 kg hashish, 11.155 kg methamphetamine (ice), 115.200 kg opium, 39 kg poppy straw, 15 bottles of liquor and 122 cans of beer. ANF Balochistan recovered 307 kg drugs in two operations while arrested three persons including an afghan national involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 306 kg hashish and 1 kg methamphetamine (ice). ANF Punjab recovered 85.7 kg drugs in three operations while arrested five persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 26.4 kg opium, 2.9 kg heroin and 56.4 kg hashish. ANF KPK recovered 4.8 kg methamphetamine (ice) in two operations while arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling. ANF Sindh recovered 162.31 kg drugs, 15 bottles of alcohol and 122 cans of beer in four operations while arrested three accused persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded two vehicles. the seized drugs comprised 9.6 kg opium, 0.150 kg heroin, 150 kg hashish and 2.560 kg methamphetamine (ice). ANF North recovered 452.167 kg drugs in 12 operations, arrested 13 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded six vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 11.846 kg heroin, 319.326 kg hashish, 79.200 kg opium, 2.795 kg methamphetamine (ice) and 39 kg poppy straw. all cases have been registered at respective anF police Stations under CnS act 1997 (amendended) and began investigation.