LAHORE - A complete bedlam was witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on the second consecutive day as the treasury ignored calls from the opposition to prove majority in the House by asking the chief minister to seek a confidence vote from the assembly. In a repeat of their strategy Monday’s strategy, the opposition members chanted slogans and created noise by desk thumping when the speaker did not listen to them and took up the Question Hour, the first item on the day’s agenda. They also tore apart copies of the agenda as they pressed for their demand that chief minister Parvez Elahi should take a vote of confidence as advised by the governor. Parvez Elahi escaped the Assembly session on the second consecutive day and did not obtain the trust vote as directed by the governor. The opposition lawmakers raised slogans against Parvez Elahi and called him a dakoo (robber). PML-N’s Rana Mashhood censured the treasury for passing 21 bills without taking any input from the concerned standing committees which had been left incomplete by the speaker. He also protested that copies of the draft bills were also not circulated among the lawmakers on Monday in violation of the rules. He also complained that the speaker did not give him floor yesterday when he cried hoarse demanding to conduct voting on the bills. He pleaded that it was the constitutional responsibility of the chief minister to seek a trust vote from the assembly on the directions of the governor. He insisted that Parvez Elahi should abide by the governor’s order to prove majority in the house. During the assembly proceedings, a PTI MPA Zaheer Abbas Khokhar staged a walkout from the house in protest against the presence of Federal Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in the visitors’ gallery. Also, the driver of PTI MPA Raja Rashid Hafeez hurled a shoe at the vehicle of Rana Sanaullah when the latter was about to leave the assembly. The shoe hit the windscreen of the minister’s official vehicle. Earlier, the assembly’s security staff tried to stop the official vehicle of Attaullah Tarar, but the PML-N MPAs forcibly opened the gate. Tarar later challenged that the federal ministers could not be stopped from visiting provincial elected houses under the law. In a related development, the PML-N submitted a resolution in the assembly secretariat demanding that a neutral member instead of the speaker or deputy speaker should chair the proceedings when the chief minister would take a vote of confidence. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday claimed that Punjab Assembly members belonging to his party were offered huge sums of money as people called them from unknown numbers asking them to change their loyalties. “Five of the PTI MPAs from Muzaffargarh district were collectively offered Rs 1.20 billion to ditch the PTI in favor of the PDM”, he said while talking to reporters outside Zaman Park here following a meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan. He said the party MPAs from Muzaffargarh had told the party chairman that they received calls from unknown numbers and were offered bribe to change their loyalties. Fawad also alleged that unknown people approached members of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt on the life of Imran Khan and tried to dictate them to change their findings. The PTI leader urged the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter. He also demanded of the army chief to ensure the neutrality of the institutions. He said his party wanted to keep a good working relationship with the institutions. “We don’t want to take up any fight with the institutions,” he added. Responding to a question about the numbers’ game in Punjab Assembly, the PTI leader claimed that Ch Parvez Elahi had the support of 188 MPAs in the House excluding Momina Waheed who chose to become a turncoat after receiving Rs 50 million from the PDM. Asked about the timings of the trust vote, he said a decision about it will be taken tomorrow in the light of court verdict. The PTI leader reiterated his party’s stance assemblies would be dissolved soon to pave the way for fresh elections. Stressing the need for snap polls, Fawad said that elections were the only way to bring the much-needed political stability to the country. He said PTI chairman Imran Khan was an asset of Pakistan and the talk about minus Khan was tantamount to weakening the country. Commenting on the ECP orders regarding issuance of arrest warrants of senior PTI leaders including him, Fawad Chaudhry said that his party will challenge the ECP decision in the High Court. In a veiled threat to the members of the Election Commission, Fawad said: “They were government servants and might retire one day. They should keep them away from politics”. Later in a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said ECP’s decision to issue bailable warrants of PTI leaders was in contempt of the High Court. “The date of hearing was changed from January 15 and fixed today against the rules. It is yet another biased decision of the pigmy members of the Election Commission. We will file a contempt case in the High Court”, he said.