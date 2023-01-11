Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi, UAE. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated COAS on his new appointment, wishing him all the best in serving Pakistan and its people. “During the meeting the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE & Pakistan in defence & military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries,” the ISPR said. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.