LAHORE - An anti-corruption court in Lahore on Tues­day inducted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in a land grabbing case. Special judge anti-cor­ruption court justice Arif Mehmood indicted PML-N MNA. The court has also summoned witnesses in the case. However, the hearing was adjourned for January 30.

Earlier, the court granted bail to PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf’s bail plea in a land fraud case. Ashraf got bail against surety bonds of Rs100,000. It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab anti-corruption establishment team Tues­day arrested PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf over ‘land grabbing’ charges. The PML-N MNA from NA-161 Sahiwal is accused of occupy­ing 157 acres of government land. The Punjab anti-corruption department said the PML-N law­maker occupied the land through fake documents with the help of Muhammad Saleem Patwari