District Kashmore is one of the most unsafe districts in interior Sindh. An influx of dacoits sneaks into the city and plays with the lives of citizens. The lives of common citizens are at sea. Robbery, snatching, kidnapping, and murders have become the order of the day. It has become a battleground between kidnappers and police personnel. Hooliganism is at its zenith and the daily routine of the common citizen is being perturbed. The whole population of district Kashmore is afraid of kidnappers who fearlessly snatch expensive material. On resistance, they murder people without any hesitation and fear or kidnap them for heavy ransom. Due to such a chaotic situation, people shut their local businesses before sunset and confine themselves around the four walls at home. Recently, a heart-wrenching incident occurred in district Kashmore which shook everyone. Savage dacoits kidnapped an innocent child from taluka Tagwani and assaulted him. Such an inhuman act by kidnappers has trembled the whole of humanity. In this tragic incident, police seem totally hopeless and clueless to arrest the criminals. Apart from this horrific tragedy, many other cases of murder and kidnapping have been filed against prominent ruffians in the local area. Police are showing a lackadaisical approach to capturing the dacoits. Having no fear of concerned authorities, the dacoits sneak into the city and snatch money and other valuable stuff from the local people. So, District Kashmore is totally under the grip of dacoits and kidnappers who are embroiling the lives of common citizens into melancholic situations. It is requested to the concerned authorities abate the escalating crime in the district and dispense due and equal justice to all those who have endured felonious assaults of criminals. NASRULLAH KHADIM, Kandhkot.