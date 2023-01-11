Share:

Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) rawalpindi under its ongoing smog awareness campaign is visiting different areas and trying to sensitise people to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season. According to a spokesman, the CTP on the directives of inspector General of Police, Punjab had launched a campaign with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season. Therefore, the citizens should bring the vehicles on the roads while keeping them in good condition, he said adding, in that regard, the teams were visiting different city roads and bus terminals to distribute pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists, and pedestrians. Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan urged the citizens to avoid waste burning to control smog formation to avoid breathing problems, eye, nose, and throat infections. The teams were briefing the citizens that heart and breathing patients should take extra measures and use sunglasses while going outside which would be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection, he said.