Share:

islamabad - a notorious dacoit managed to evade arrest by a raiding team of Crime investigation agency (Cia) of islamabad police after injuring two cops by attacking them with a sharp scissor, informed sources on Tuesday. The fleeing dacoit identified as idrees was working on a tandoor located at a private housing society along with GT Road, they said. The injured cops were rushed to hospital for medical treatment, sources said. a case has been registered against the dacoit while further investigation was underway, according to dsP Cia islamabad Fayaz shinwari. according to sources, a team of Cia of islamabad police carried out a raid on Quetta Naan shop on pointation of a detained dacoit to arrest his accomplice who was working as naanbai on the tandoor. They said the suspected dacoit idrees attacked the police raiding team with a scissor and injured two cops. after attacking police party, the suspected dacoit managed to flee while the cops of CIA resorted to aerial firing. The incident compelled shopkeepers and business community to shut their business. “a team of Cia raided the tandoor to arrest the dacoit but he injured two of our cops with a sharp weapon,” said dsP Cia islamabad Fayaz shinwari. He said police raided the place on pointation of a detained accomplice of the dacoit. He said case has been registered against the fleeing dacoit while raids are being carried to arrest him. “injured cops have been moved to hospital where doctors are providing them medical treatment,” said dsP