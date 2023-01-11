Share:

KARACHI - Dawlance is Pakistan’s leading manufacturer of home appliances, which has now signed a memorandum of understanding with Habib-Metro Bank Limited (HMBL) to enable the suppliers and contractors of Dawlance, to undertake Supply Chain Finance (SCF) transactions with ease. The objective of this collaboration is to provide the Dawlance vendors with the option to avail invoice financing from the CashNow® platform of HMBL. The CashNow® portal is a convenient tool - structured to execute Supply-Chain Finance transactions for vendors and contractors of resourceful companies. So, Dawlance vendors can derive tremendous advantages by availing HMB financing facilities, against their invoices, for smooth execution of SupplyChain Finance transactions. Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance – Umar Ahsan Khan said that: “I would like to thank the Habib Metro Bank for creating synergies with Dawlance to enhance the ease-of-doing-business in Pakistan. We are committed to support and build-capacity of our vendors and contractors, who play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of our innovative products and strengthening Dawlance as a technology-leader in Pakistan, with sustainable growth. This collaboration with Habib Metro Bank is aimed at strengthening our contractors’ ability to meet their financial and business needs.