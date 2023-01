Share:

ATTOCK - district Election Commissioner attock Noor ul Khitab has said that delimitation of 73 union councils of the attock district has been done and the lists have been displayed at district and tehsils level in the office of Election Commissioner. He said that objections in this context could be submitted in the office of Regional Election Commissioner Rawalpindi till 23rd January and the final list be displayed on 12th February, 2023.