ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the pledges announced by the international organisations and countries of over $10 billion for assisting the implementation of Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) implementation to steer flood rehabilitation activities was commendable. The Minister in a series of tweets expressed her gratitude to the world community, donor agencies and development organisations for giving an overwhelming response to the International Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva that was aimed to garner cooperation for burden sharing of climate catastrophes triggered in the region due to heightened greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). Senator Rehman said the international partners had reiterated full support at the forum with the government of Pakistan and the United Nations at the Geneva conference. She said the finances pledged would be used for the complete rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood victims.