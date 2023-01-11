Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman Imran Khan and senior party members Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in case related to the contempt of the electoral body through their statements in public meetings. The Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja was criticized by using intemperate language at different places. The commission, in exercise of its powers of contempt, had issued notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Ch and other party members last year with the instructions to appear in person or through their counsels before the commission to explain their position. Yesterday, the commission passed an order by a four-member ECP bench headed by Member Nisar Durrani. The pleas of PTI leaders were rejected seeking an exemption from appearing before the commission and issued arrest warrants for them against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each. The bench, subsequently, adjourned the hearing till Jan 17. The ECP in the last hearing had given these PTI leaders a last chance to appear before the commission in the contempt case but they did not appear. In reaction, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said he would file contempt of court proceedings against the electoral watchdog.