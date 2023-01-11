Share:

LAHORE - A five-day anti-polio cam­paign will begin in all dis­tricts of Punjab from January 16. The health authorities have set a target of vacci­nating more than 22 million children up to the age of five years besides deploying 84,500 mobile teams and two lakh polio workers

for the drive which will continue till January 20. Provincial Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Pun­jab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal presided over a meeting of the Provincial Taskforce on Polio Eradica­tion at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Secretary Primary Health Dr Irshad Ahmed, represen­tatives of international orga­nizations working for polio eradication and relevant of­ficers attended the meeting while all the divisional com­missioners and deputy commission­ers participated through video link. Dr Akhtar Malik directed the deputy com­missioners to personally supervise the campaign in the districts. He said that 100 percent coverage must be ensured in high-risk dis­tricts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

Chief Secretary Abdul­lah Khan Sumbal directed the deputy commissioners that the success rate in Lot Quality Assessment Survey (LQAS) should not be less than 95 percent.

The chief secretary also sought a report from the deputy commissioners of Multan, DG Khan and Rajan­pur regarding the shortcom­ings in the November cam­paign. He said that everyone needed to work with national spirit to uproot the polio.