Share:

HYDERABAD - A fire engulfed at a furniture factory near Gad­di graveyard in the limits of Hali road police station here on Tuesday evening, gutting furniture and wood worth millions of rupees. The shop’s owner Kamran Ahmed informed that the fire broke out because of the short circuit and in no time the flames spread through the factory. According to him, the furniture prepared on order was also burnt in the incident. The fire ten­ders rushed to the spot and began dousing the flames. Luckily the factory’s work­ers remained unscathed.