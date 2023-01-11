Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rimmel Mohydin, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International, has welcomed many states’ aid commitments at the Geneva resilient conference for Pakistan to recover from the devastating flood and said they must immediately meet their pledges and also ensure that there is decisive commitment to reduce emissions, phase out fossil fuels and provide funds to quickly operationalise the Loss and Damage fund established at COP27. In a statement, he also urged Pakistan to use these funds in a fair, inclusive, and transparent manner and the authorities must ensure that the most marginalised groups and affected groups have the assistance they need. He said, “The use of the funds to prioritise rehabilitative efforts should be done through broad consultation, including with people affected and civil society.