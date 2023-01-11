Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Circuit offered adequate opportunities for the golf professionals of the country and they satiated their yearning for competitive golf by participating in golf championships scheduled in the Annual Golf Calendar 2022(January to December). These encounters of champion golfers were planned by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) in association with the Provincial Golf Bodies of Sind, Punjab, KPK, Baluchistan and Federal Territory. In this connection, golf courses across the country served as the playing arenas.Stake money winnings in the year were in the range of a hundred million rupees and sixteen open championships were staged in 2022.Golf professionals of boundless merit and worthiness radiated lively and spirited performances and emerged as leading prize money winners. The most remarkable performer wasNo 1 ranked golf professional, M ShabbirIqbal.His accomplishments were several with a persistent rub of potency and assertiveness that enabled him to attain uplifted footings even against adversaries of calibre. And his command over multiple aspects of golf playing expertise was always exceptional resulting in financial rewards that boosted his cash inflows to a commendable level. While Shabbir was resplendent and imposing, a few others, who managed to come up with performances of distinction, were champions like M Munir, Matloob Ahmed, HamzaTaimur Amin, Waheed Baloch, M Ashfaq, Khalid Khan, M Saqib, M Shahzad, Abdul Zahoor, M Alam and Ahmed Baig, who hold national rankings that are creditable. Here a mention needs to be made of the 24-year-old Ahmed Baig,who capped off the year through a pronounced golfing display that hoisted him as the Pakistan Golf Champion.For this spectacular golf player of knack,flair and technique, this meant advancement in professional golf career. Also active and involved have been second tier golf professionals in the Jinnah Development Tour Matches introduced by PGF and Provincial Golf Bodies.Previously, this second tier bunch of players had become dormant,but now with Jinnah Tour Matches, a regular happening, they serve as a prelude to golfing advancement for many of them and quite a few capable ones availed the opening to luminous advantage. The prominent names from amongst the amateurs are Salman Jehangir, Qasim Ali Khan, Saad Habib, Damil Ataullah, Omer Khalid and Saim Shazli, noteworthy ones in ladies category have been Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, Hamna Amjad,Suneya Osama, Aania Farooq and Amina Tiwana. An outstanding characteristic of Mother Nature in Pakistan is that the country enjoys a favorable climate for about 10 months, which enables the game of golf to make strides and flower.The golf courses in the Punjab are effervescent all 12 months as are the golf courses in the Frontier and the capital city Islamabad.For the golf playing diplomats, the golf courses of Islamabad provide allurement and magnetism and these diplomats adore the playing sessions whenever they swing their golf clubs. It is pertinent to highlight here that apart from Baluchistan, where the winters are a severe; the rest of Pakistan is a vast golf course capable of enchanting the golf lovers.There are a large number of golf courses affiliated with the PGF and the Provincial Golf Associations.These courses are spread all over the country. Whereas the bigger cities like Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar take pride in having more than one golf course, the smaller cities feel content with just one. Prestigious courses like the DHA Golf Course in Karachi and Karachi Golf Club Golf Course in the same city, the Royal Palm Golf Course in Lahore and the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course and the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course, can be equated with the best in Asia. The total number of golf courses is 49 with five more coming up.And the big development this year is the inauguration of the Rumanza Golf Course in Multan designed by the golf icon Sir Nick Faldo.It is hoped that the year 2023 will see international golf encounters taking place at the Rumanza golf course. The year 2022 was election year for PGF. Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed IkramHI(M) (Retd) was elected as the President while other elected office-bearers were AVM Tariq Mehmood Ghazi SI(M), Vice President, Khurram Khan,Vice President and Brig Sajid Akram SI (M) (Retd), Honorary Secretary, plus members of the Executive Committee. These office-bearers are men of distinction as are the ladies on the Executive Committee, passionate about golf and plan to back up golf courses, golfers,respected sponsors in their pursuit of golf promotion. Success in golf is no push over and for would be hopefuls the scale of winnings needs doubling. In addition,the international golf has been missing from Pakistan during 2022 and expectations are that the new team at the PGF will focus on this aspect during 2023.