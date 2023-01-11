Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muham­mad Balighur Rahman has said that the chief minis­ter Punjab and his cabinet have been de-notified after refraining from taking the vote of confidence on the appointed time and date. He expressed these views while talking to various delega­tions at Governor’s House, here on Tuesday. The gover­nor said that the federal gov­ernment is trying to run the system in a smooth manner so that political and econom­ic stability could be brought to the country. He said that the economic team headed by Federal Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar is determined to bring economic stability to the country. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has always respected court decisions. He said that the Punjab government is on the interim order of the court and expressed hope that the court would an­nounce a final verdict on this case soon. He further said that as a governor, his prior­ity is to uphold the suprema­cy of the constitution.