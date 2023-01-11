Share:

LAHORE - Haier has built a name for itself as the pioneer of the home appliances industry. Haier came back again this year with its most exciting and mega event of the year, Haier Brand Seminar 2023, which is one of the most talked about annual events. The seminar’s theme for this year was “Winning Together,” where Haier acknowledged their clients, dealers, business partners, staff and distribution network and gave them credit for the brand’s success. Haier also inspired them to believe that working together will result in a win-win situation for everyone. Haier took this event as an opportunity to introduce a high-end home appliances brand to Pakistan-Casarte, which comes with a variety of interactive smart products, innovative technologies and premium lifestyle products. Casarte, which translates to “Art of Home,” seeks to redefine lifestyles and promote “Refined Living.” Everyone had opportunity to experience Casarte home scenarios at the Seminar, where they could experience interconnectivity of the complete home appliances range.