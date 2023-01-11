Share:

KARACHI - Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress regarding the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway (M6) project.

During the meeting, the Hyderabad commissioner told the meeting that NHA will start work on the construction of M6 motorway in Jamshoro and Hyderabad.

The NHA officials briefed the Chief Secretary that work on the M6 motorway would start from both sides of the section – Hyderabad and Rohri. The officials further informed that construction on motorway would be completed in 24 months.

“A bridge will be constructed on River Indus between Jamshoro and Hyderabad,” the meeting was told.

The Sindh chief secretary directed authorities concerned to speed up the construction work on the mega project. Last year in December, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway

M-6. SINDH GOVT TO APPOINT LAOS FOR M-6 PROJECT

