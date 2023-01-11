Share:

RawalPiNdi - inspector General of Police (iGP) islamabad dr. akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday morning visited different areas of the city, a police public relations officer said. He said that the iGP reviewed the security, traffic situation on the roads across the city. He checked the pickets installed at various places. He also visited traffic headquarters, met the officials on duty and asked them about their nature of duty and directed them to facilitate the public in every possible way. during the visit, dr. akbar Nasir Khan said that it is our foremost duty to protect the life, honour and property of the citizens adding that the presence of police gives the citizens a sense of security. herefore all officials should perform their duties with commitment and dedication. iGP islamabad further said that islamabad Capital Police is a professional force which has dealt with all kinds of law and order, security and crime situations in the city with utmost strategy and prevented any major incident from the city. He maintained that he would visit various areas at any time and senior police officers would be questioned for negligence. On the traffic situation, Islamabad Capital Police chief issued strict instructions to the officers to ensure the flow of traffic on the highways during rush hours, deploy additional personnel where the construction work is taking place and adopt a concrete strategy to provide facilities to the citizens