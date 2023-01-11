Share:

LAHORE - Integrity Leadership Train­ing Programme/Ethical Am­bassadors Training Program mewas an initiative savored to embed the concepts of integrity cohesiveness, accountability and anti-corruption in the fu­ture leaders of Pakistan and to make them law-abiding citizens of the nation.

Keeping this in view, Professor Syed Hussain Haider developed a hybrid practicum focused 5 weeks hybrid training pro­gramme for the fresh graduates of top Universities of Pakistan. This programme embarked on its journey in September in UOL when the nominations for par­ticipants were received from University of Lahore (UOL), Uni­versity of Central Punjab (UCP) and Lahore University of Man­agement Sciences (LUMS. Then the resumes of the candidates were reviewed thoroughly by the organizing team followed by a written exam. The candidates who cleared the written exam were then called for a screening interview by a panel of experts. 22 nominees were selected as the participants of ILTP/EATP.

The project was initiated on 7th October 2022 with orienta­tion where all the panelists of ILTP joined. Rector UOL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf also honored the ceremony with his kind presence and words. He shared that this program will be beneficial for the par­ticipants in corporate world.

Prof. Syed Hussain Haider, Integrity Advocacy Expert and TOT Lead Trainer UNODC, Prof. Basharat Ullah Malik (UCP), Mr. Kazim Ali (UCP), Mr. Haroon Ahmed Shabbir (SVP/Direc­tor Human Resources, Armen­tis Technologies Pvt. Limited), Prof. Tahir Ashfaq (UCP), Mr. Shan-e-Muhammad Malik (Glo­ria Jeans and Ideas Pakistan), Prof. Atif Raheem (LUMS), Professor Dr Tanvir(UOL), Mr Adeel (CEO Armentis Technolo­gies Group ) also addressed the orientation ceremony.

The participants were given 4 modules developed under GIEP program UNODC. The modules were as follows: Challenges of Ethical Living, Detecting and In­vestigating Corruption, Behav­ioral Ethics and Ethical Leader­ship. All the modules had 3-4 case studies. These case studies were based on problems and challenges in Pakistan and how to decipher them. They were the restricted version of Global Integrity Education Program. Alongside, students were also assigned to watch 4 motivating videos of interviews conducted by Prof. Syed Hussain Haider. These interviews portrayed how poor families and people with physical disabilities are trying to make their way through life.

The first 4 days of physical training were based on topics such as: challenges of ethical living leadership in profession­al and personal grounds, time management, corporate deco­rum and office diversity, ethical negotiation, and the power of persistent incremental change, business communication, 5S and kaizen, professional ethics. Last but not the least two young motivational speakers Noreel, the CEO of wheelchairwala and Miss Ayesha from Priceoye.

Training session concluded with a4-hour individual exam and group presentations. Team Unity stood victorious in the peer evaluation of their pre­sentation. Along with exams and presentations, all 4 teams were given 3 weeks to conduct money and clothes donation drives for flood affected masses of Sindh and Baluchistan. The teams were evaluated for their physical project based upon the clothes and funds collected by them. Team Kehkshan won the competition and collected the most funds and clothes.

The closing ceremony was conducted on 15th November 2022. The ceremony com­menced with a brief introduction of GIEP, ethical ambassadorship and ILTP/EATP programs. Some of the students also shared their experience of ILTP/EATP sessions. Ms. Mahnoor (UOL) shared her wholesome experi­ence. Mr. Umar Farooq (LUMS) shared his professional journey and how this training program shaped his mode of conduct in professional as well as person­al life.

Mr. Sajid Khan Batoor, CEO Daewoo Pakistan, Mr. Jahan­zeb Iqbal, Team Leader GIEP, UNODC Pakistan and the chief guest of the closing ceremony, Mrs. Ammarra Awais, BOG UOL / Director OSA, highlighted the significance of GIEP and ethi­cal ambassadorship program. Certificates were awarded to all the ILTP/EATP graduates, Cups of Distinction to the winning Teams and Momentos of Ap­preciation to the Experts, Train­ers and guest speakers of ILTP/EATP. Mr Muhammad Saad, QEC UOL gave the vote of thanks and recognized all stakeholders for integrated contribution. The 2nd cohort of EATP is scheduled for 16th Jan 2023 followed by a 3rd cohort in March 2023.

Mahnoor Ahmad BS Public Health University of Lahore