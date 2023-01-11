Share:

KARACHI - Committed to building an inclusive financial ecosystem for all Pakistanis, JS Bank has won five awards at the prestigious Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2023 and set new benchmarks for the Pakistani financial industry in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). These are in addition to the various national and international awards JS Bank has won for its Products & Services throughout the year. For the third consecutive year, JS Bank has been recognized in multiple categories of the GDEIB and has excelled throughout 2022 in Vision, Strategy and Business Impact; Recruitment; DEI Communications; DEI Learning & Development and Services & Products Development. These awards honor institutions who champion the cause of DE&I through their vision, values, policies, and actions. By empowering women, providing equal opportunity to its differently abled employees and ensuring provision of full-scope banking products and services for differently abled individuals, JS Bank’s vision for inclusion aligns with various DE&I global standards