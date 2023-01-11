Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s pleas against delimitations for LG polls. As per details, Sindh high court heard the plea filed by MQM-P against the delimitations for local government elections in Karachi. The MQM-P counsel told the court that it was basically the issue of towns and Union Councils’ delimitations. The delimitation done by the Sindh government is biased and it’s for their own political benefits, he added. The SHC remarked that the court has already announced a verdict on the notification which was challenged by MQM-P. The Supreme court has also maintained the SHC decision. After hearing the arguments, the SHC rejected MQM-P’s two pleas against delimitations. Earlier, a two-member bench of the Sindh High Court sent a petition of MQM seeking a larger bench of Chief Justice.