SARGODHA - Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Region on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of selling a plot on fake documents in Bhakkar.

A complainant Syed Khursheed Alam, resident of Bhakkar in his application submitted to Regional Director Anti-corruption, Asma Ejaz Cheema alleged that Ashfaq Ahmed of Bhakkar sold him a plot on fake documents. Taking action on the complaint, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked circle officer investigation Bhakkar Shehzad Ahmed Faiz to inquire into the matter. After completing inquiry, Shehzad Faiz arrested the accused. Further action was underway.

MAN GUNNED DOWN OVER PROPERTY DISPUTE

A man was shot dead over property dispute in Ditta Khel, in the jurisdiction of Ditta Khel police station on Tuesday. The police said that Ishaq Mosa Zaee (55) had a land dispute with his cousins— Shamraan Mosa Zaee and Iqbal Mosa Zaee. In a fit of grudge, the latter’s shot dead Ishaq Mosa Zaee at his residence. The police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

28 CRIMINALS HELD

Sargodha Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 28 criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 28 outlaws and recovered 18 pistols, bullets, 12 guns, 344 liters liquor from them.