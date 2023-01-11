Share:

RawalPiNdi - Police search operation against land mafia in Chakri and Chontra ended on Tuesday after a man was shot dead and another suffered bullet injuries in crossfire between police and land mafia, informed sources. The victims were identified as imtiaz and inayat, they said. Police, in the meanwhile, also rounded up 24 accused and seized heavy cache of weapons from their possession, they said. sources also disclosed that private militia of an illegal housing society stormed land owned by owner of another housing society in order to grab it in baghra. The private militia opened indiscriminate firing sending shock waves in the area. Police party reached on the spot to control law and order situation when private militia of illegal housing society targeted cops with sophisticated weapons, sources said. a guard of dHa was killed and another man injured with firing of private militia of illegal housing society, they said. sensing the sensitivity of issue, CPO syed shehzad Nadim bukhari ordered sP saddar division muhammad Nabeel Khokhar to carry out search operation in the area to arrest land grabbers and private militia involved in attacking police party. a heavy contingent of police along with Elite Force commandos conducted operation against private militia of illegal housing society and held 24 suspects besides recovering weapons from their possession. all the detained culprits and criminals were moved to police station where a case was registered against them, sources said. CPO syed shehzad Nadim bukhari, while talking to The Nation, confirmed that a man was killed and another injured during an exchange of fire in Chakri area. He said police held 24 suspects and seized weapons from their possession. He said cases were registered against them.