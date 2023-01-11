Share:

LARKANA - Health Department, Government of Sindh, has finally constituted a Medico-Legal Complaints Committee to resolve the complaints with regard to the medico-legal aspects, PPI learnt here on Tuesday.

The committee comprises Special Secretary (Admin) Muhammad Nawaz Soho as chairman, Chief Technical Officer-II Dr Shabnam Karim, Police Surgeon Karachi Dr Summalya Tariq as the medico-legal expert, Deputy Secretary (General) Ghulam Abbas Jhatial as members and Chief Technical Officer (Litigation) Dr. Sikandar Ali Memon as secretary.

The Terms of References (ToRs) of the Committee shall include resolution of complaints received against Medico-Legal Officers (MLOs) from the victims/injured/ delayed provision of final Medico-Legal Certificates/ mismatch reports in context of physical injuries, with the already issued Medico-Legal Reports/dissatisfaction over Medico-Legal Reports/false report deliberately issued/ poor/incomplete documentation of the MLCs.

To resolve the complaints, received from the office of the Ombudsman, pertaining to the Medico-Legal grievances, against the MLOs. To conduct the inquiry in case of allegation of corruption in terms of bribery by MLOs. To address issues in case of non-compliance of court summons by MLOs and any other with the permission of the chair. The committee will be limited to departmental medico-legal issues and it is not intended for inquiry of individual cases of rape/domestic violence cases etc.