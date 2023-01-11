Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Tuesday lambasted the world community for its double standards and silence over India’s attempts to hold the Group of Twenty (G-20) Summit 2023 in the disputed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It was rather incumbent upon the world to foil such Indian attempts in solidarity with the oppressed innocent Kashmiris facing the worst state-sponsored human rights abuses, he said while talking to a private news channel. Senator Mushahid said, “If the world is much concerned then G-20 forum should hold its session in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which is under Russian attack.” He said the international community should not turn a blind eye to the plight of Kashmiris facing the worst violence and persecution at the hands of Indian occupant forces. But its silence over the Kashmiris’ loud cries for justice and the just right to self-determination, and India’s unilateral decisions on the disputed territory’s issues showed its duplicity, he added.