ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday unanimously recommended passing of “The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Standing Committee on Commerce met in Parliament House, Islamabad under the chairmanship of Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA, to discuss the performance of the M/o Commerce and its attached departments. The Committee unanimously recommended that “The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill) as introduced in the National Assembly may be passed. The Committee while discussing the performance of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) had directed that M/o Commerce may introduce appraisal system for commercial attaches and bound them to achieve the targets set by the government so that Pakistani exports could advance in a prompt way. The Committee directed that M/o Commerce may launch a proper print & media campaign to give access to Pakistani traders in international markets so that they could sell their products in international markets to grab maximum revenue for the country. The Committee therefore, decided to invite Secretary Finance & Secretary Industries & Production so that concrete measures could be adopted to expand the network of Pakistani exports worldwide. Earlier, Special Secretary, M/o Commerce and Secretary, TDAP briefly apprised the Committee about the efforts made them to enhance Pakistani exports and problems faced by them in this regard. They sought support of the Committee in resolving their issues especially enhancement of budget.