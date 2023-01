Share:

BRUSSELS - NATO and the EU vowed Tuesday to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russia’s invasion and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance. Longstanding designs by NATO and EU to forge greater cooperation have gained impetus from the West’s support of Ukraine. “We must continue to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the European Union. And we must further strengthen our support to Ukraine,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after signing a joint declaration with the EU’s top officials. Countries in NATO and the EU -- which share 21 members -- have funnelled billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv that have helped it push back Moscow’s forces. The United States, Germany and France have announced they will now also supply Ukraine with armoured fighting vehicles -- but Kyiv has pleaded for modern heavy tanks to be sent as well. “I think that Ukraine should get all the necessary military equipment they need and they can handle to defend the homeland,” European Commission.