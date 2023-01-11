Share:

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 80 runs in the second ODI to level the three-match series by 1-1 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a target of 261 runs before bowling out Pakistan for 182 runs in 43 overs.

Test skipper Tim Southee claimed two wickets, while every other Kiwi bowler took a scalp each.

Earlier, Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 261 in the second ODI after a sensational bowling display by spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The left-armer claimed figures of 4-38 in 10 overs, which brought Pakistan back in the game since it seemed at one stage that New Zealand would easily post a total in excess of 300.

Despite losing Finn Allen (1) in the first over, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway stitched a wonderful partnership of 181 runs to put Kiwis in the driving seat.

But Conway's departure, who was cleaned up by Naseem Shah after scoring 101 runs in 92 balls, started a massive collapse.

With Nawaz leading the charge, New Zealand lost their last nine wickets for just 78 runs.

Kane Williamson scored 85 runs with the help of 10 fours.

Pakistan are unchanged whereas spinner Ish Sodhi replaces pacer Henry Shipley for New Zealand.The home team has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It must be noted that Pakistan strolled to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first one-day international on Monday after fast bowler Naseem Shah took five wickets in Karachi.