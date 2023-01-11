Share:

In a joint protest against the delimitation of constituencies outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Wednesday there would be no election in the city if the MQM-P did not participate in the election.

Along with the MQM-P, Pak Sar Zameen Party’s (PSP) Mustafa Kamal, and Farooq Sattar also participated in the protest.

Mr Siddiqui said the delimitation was akin to pre-poll rigging and if no action was taken, the protesters would not guarantee peace in the city. “We have taken the right step at the right time,” he added. They were, he said, warning and not threatening Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PSP’s Kamal said delimitation was aimed at occupying the city as its population was inaccurately counted. “We are standing beside the MQM-P only for the sake of country and if Mr Asif Zardari wants to see Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto as PM in future, he needs to take Karachi into confidence first,” he said.

Mr Sattar said the nexus of the PTI and the JI was exposed. “This protest has started the journey towards the restoration of the MQM-P and we will not let Karachi become the colony of landlords,” he added.