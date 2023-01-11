Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi said yesterday that no one will be allowed to rob the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, told a news conference here that BISP was closely working with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to reinclude the Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries who were exited without any verification during the PTI tenure. About the Benazir Kafalat disbursements under BISP, he said the first tranche of Rs 55 billion had been released to the designated banks and retailers for around 7.7 million families. A separate amount of Rs 12 billion is being released for the children of Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries under Benazir Education Stipend, he added. Kundi said these stipends were being disbursed without any deduction and if a person demands any kind of deduction or fee for payment, the beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP. He assured that zero tolerance policy would be adopted in case of any illegal deduction by any means. Kundi said that preparation for the launch of BISP dynamic survey had been finalised and would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari soon. The flood-hit people having less poverty score will also be included in the BISP through resurvey, he added. Kundi said that Pakistan had achieved historic success in the Geneva Conference by receiving pledges worth Rs9.7b dollars. “This was the result of effective diplomatic efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto who in a very short span of time visited various countries and sensitized the international community about the post-flood situation being faced by Pakistan,” he said. Flanked by PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki, the SAPM said the total pledges of 9.7 billion dollars included 9.04 billion dollars, 570.50 million Euros and 36 million pounds which is approximately PKR 2204 billion. Kundi said that the funds acquired through pledges would be spent on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas and people across the country. “The way Bilawal Bhutto fought the case of Pakistan at international forums by visiting different countries and inviting United Nation Secretary General to Pakistan for creating awareness and sense of sympathy about the flood damages which reflected his diplomatic wisdom,” he said. The PPP leader said that still water had not receded from many of the flood affected parts of the country including Sindh, Balochistan, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab. “The country needs serious efforts and financial help for the complete rehabilitation of infrastructure and agriculture sector of the country”, he added. Criticizing the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf propaganda against Bilawal Bhutto visits, Faisal Kundi said that all the political parties should support the efforts of foreign minister for this national cause keeping aside the political differences. He also criticized PTI for ruining diplomatic relations with the foreign countries and said that the incumbent government was eager to rebuild ties with the friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China, UAE and others who have extended their support in difficult times. Talking about the climate change repercussions being faced by Pakistan and other countries, Faisal Kundi emphasized on engaging national and international community to fight the challenge of climate change which was caused by various reasons including illegal deforestation.