Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has allowed up to Rs469.28 per MMBtu increase in average gas prescribed prices for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC). In its decision on the petitions of SNGPL and SSGCL for the estimated revenue requirement/ prescribed prices for FY2022- 23, released here, OGRA has allowed an increase of Rs 406.28/ MMBtu (74.42percent) in average gas prescribed prices of SNGPL and Rs 469.28/MMBtu (67.75 percent) hike in average gas prescribed prices of SSGC. In two separate petitions submitted to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for review of its estimated revenue requirements/prescribed prices for FY2022-23, SNGPL and SSGCL had sought an increase of 1294.02/MMBTU and Rs 667.44/MMBtu respectively in average prescribed gas prices effective from July 1, 2022. In its petition submitted to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), SNGPL had pleaded to increase the prescribed average gas tariff of the company from the existing Rs 545.89/ MMBtu to Rs 1839.92/MMBtu or a hike of 237.05pc. In the instant petition, SNGPL had projected a shortfall in revenue requirement at Rs.178.814b, including Rs.445 million on account of LPG Air-mix project for FY 2022-23 seeking increase in its average prescribed price by Rs. 488.08 per MMBtu effective July 01, 2022. The petitioner has also included Rs 295,268 million, being shortfall pertaining to previous years, thereby seeking total increase in average pre-scribed price by Rs 1,294.02/MMBtu w.e.f. 1st July, 2022. Besides above, the petitioner had estimated RLNG cost of service at Rs1,015.64/MMBtu for 2022-23 including Rs. 762.44/ MMBtu on account of differential impact of RLNG diversion. For the UFG adjustments above the benchmark SNGPL has claimed Rs 13.89/MMBTU. The SSGC had requested OGRA to increase its average prescribed price from Rs 662.63/MMBtu to Rs1360.07/ MMBtu for FY2022-23. In its decision on SNGPL petition, OGRA provisionally includes gas sale volumes at 302,968 BBTU and allows sale revenues at Rs. 179.297bn for the FY 2022-23, computed at applicable natural gas sale price. The Authority provisionally determines the shortfall in estimated revenue requirement for said year at Rs. 109.180b. Accordingly, the revenue requirement is provisionally allowed to SNGPL at Rs306.245b for the said year against the demand of Rs 396.578b. The regulator has allowed an increase of Rs406.28 to Rs952.17 per MMBtu from the existing Rs 545.89 per MMBtu. Regarding SSGC, the OGRA has provisionally allowed the revenue requirement at Rs. 327.227b for FY2022-23. The regulator has also allowed an increase of Rs 469.28/MMBtu in the average prescribed prices of SSGC which will take the tariff from existing Rs 662.63/MMBtu to Rs 1166.91/MMBtu. In its petition, SSGCL had demanded the revenue requirement at Rs348.330b for FY2022-23. The federal government shall, within 40 days of the advice referred to in sub-sections (1) and (2), advise the Authority of minimum charges and the sale price for each category of retail consumer for natural gas for notification in the official Gazette by the Authority of the prescribed price as determined in sub sections (1) and (2), the minimum charges and the sale prices for each category of retail consumers for natural gas. The Authority, however, reiterates that latest amendment in OGRA’s Act requires FG to ensure adequate and timely gas price revision within the stipulated time period. Federal Government shall ensure that the sale prices so advised are not less than the revenue requirement determined by the Authority