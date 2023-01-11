Share:

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday obligated the installation of conical baffles inside existing and new geysers in a bid to curb the shortage of gas in the country.

The deadline to follow the directions is Dec 2023.

Spokesperson to Ogra said that the installation of conical baffles would help reduce the consumption of gas by up to 25% resulting in up to 25% reduction in bills. “Conical baffle saves up to 6.4mmcfd gas per day”, he added. Over 3million people, he said, used geysers.