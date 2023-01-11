Share:

LAHORE - After recording a clinical victory in the first ODI, Pakistan look to seal ODI series when the hosts take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at the National Stadium Karachi today (Wednesday). The all-round performance of the Men in Green was the highlight of the match as first Naseem Shah’s fifer helped Pakistan restrict the Black Caps to post a huge total and then every batter from opener to middle order played with great responsibility to steer their side to an emphatic success in the first ODI against New Zealand. The Team Green will now have a chance to win yet another series and further enhance their potency at home. On the other hand, the Kiwis lost the 1st ODI by six wickets against Pakistan as on a good batting wicket, the batters got in but failed to kick on.None of the Black Caps batter could score a fifty as Michael Bracewellwas the top scorerwith 43 runs as New Zealand managed to posta below par total of 255 runs.The bowlers toiled hard, particularly Bracewell, who took 2-44 in 10 overs. But Pakistan were comfortable throughout the chase, reaching the total with 11 balls to spare. If Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 during the three-match series, they will jump to the No 1 spot in the rankings with 114 rating points. Currently, the Men in Green are at the fifth place with 107 rating points.If Pakistan win the ODI series against New Zealand, it will be their fourth series win in a row.In their previous three ODI series, Pakistan defeated Netherlands, West Indies and Australia. For New Zealand, not only the series is on line but they will also attempt to save their No. 1 Rank as they are at the top of the table with 116 rating points. After the all-round performance as a bowler picking a fifer and three batters getting half-centuries, the hosts are unlikely to make any change in the playing XI and will be eyeing another victory to seal the series. For New Zealand, Doug Bracwell will be available to be picked from this second fixture and could replace Henry Shipley, who made his ODI debut in the series opener. Praising his boys after winning the first ODI, Babar Azam said: “We utilised the new ball well, fast bowlers executed plans. The ball wasn’t coming on in the first innings. Credit to the pacers who built pressure in the first 15 overs, and then spinners capitalised. The batters also played well that resulted in comfortable chase of the required targetand a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.” “We would have liked a few more runs. We had a number of mid-partnerships but no one going on. Pakistan were very clinical with the ball. Having said that, it was competitive enough if we got things right in that second half,” said Kane Williamson during his postmatch press briefing. PAKISTAN (PROBABLES): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, HarisRauf. NEW ZEALAND (PROBABLES): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley/Doug Bracwell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.