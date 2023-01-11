Share:

The session of Punjab assembly was marred with chaos on Wednesday as the government and opposition exchanged barbs. The session started after a hiatus of two hours with the opposition hell-bent over the Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to take the vote of confidence.

Addressing the session, PPP MPA Syed Usman Mehmood said that the “minority government” was requested to take a confidence vote and then a period for questions could be held as well.

PML-N lawmaker Raheela Khadim Hussain refused to speak during the question and answers session and instead requested that the confidence vote be taken first.

Punjab Assembly speaker Sibtain Khan said the government was waiting for the final direction of the Lahore High Court for the vote of confidence. He said the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion to balance the situation.

During the session, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sardar Shahabuddin Khan took a jibe at the opposition by saying a needless drama was being played with the speaker giving warning of suspension to the misbehaving members.