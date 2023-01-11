Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over an emergency session on Wednesday to discuss the scarcity of wheat.

The PM was told that there were sufficient resources of the wheat and 1.3 metric tons of imported wheat had also arrived. The carry forward stock of wheat at the end of the ongoing season would be 1.4 metric tons which would be enough to tackle the national food needs.

After the briefing, the chief executive said the government would not allow the smugglers to create artificial deficiency of wheat, while directing relevant officers to improve the governance mechanism.

He added the price of 40kilogram wheat had been reduced by Rs1000 in the previous five days, while giving order to the officials to not allow the fake deficiency of wheat to be created and penalize those involved in this heinous act.