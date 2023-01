Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the case involving the matter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) intra-party election on Thursday.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) will preside over a full commission hearing on the PML-N’s intra-party election matter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal had received notices about the case’s hearing.